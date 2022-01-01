© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bad Ass interview with Robert David Steele . Remember him ? He was killed by the Cabal about one year ago. He raised money and sponsored a bus tour going around America.
Follow
1
Share
Report
172 views • January 01, 2022
I believe he is telling the truth I found him to be at times abrasive. Hard Core would be another way to put it. You can tell by just looking at him and his demeanor. Anyway, he was doing the bus tour, much like Scott McKay, the Patriot Street Fighter was doing, and it seems like Steele and McKay had a falling out. Not sure exactly what happened. All I know now is that Steele was taken out and Scott McKay is still going strong,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.