Alexandra 360: Updates On Hurricane Milton And Getting Back To Normal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will be providing updates about the aftermath of Hurricane Milton and how you can help and send relief to the victims.Alexandra 360 will also be discussing President Trump’s event in Aurora, Colorado and how he is visiting California and New York City.Alexandra 360 will be discussing the aftermath of Gene Simmons being a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars and the difference between a misogynist and a real man!