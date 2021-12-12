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The history of the British Pirbright Institute (patent holder of Coronavirus)
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41 views • December 12, 2021
Bill and ; Melinda Gates Foundation funds development of Pirbright’s Livestock Antibody Hub supporting animal and human health
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/news/2019/11/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-funds-development-pirbright%E2%80%99s-livestock-antibody-hub
Corona Virus Patent for CoronaVirus Pirbright Institute UK
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/31/23/d0/e63e0adde2fbad/US10130701.pdf
Animal Research at Pirbright Institute (preventing and controlling viral diseases - one vaccine at a time)
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/our-animal-research
Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright
Baron Henry de Worms, was a British Conservative politician.
his paternal grandmother was Schönche Jeannette Rothschild (1771–1859), thus his paternal great-grandfather was Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744–1812), the founder of the Rothschild banking dynasty
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_de_Worms%2C_1st_Baron_Pirbright
Henry de Worms 1st Baron Pirbright (20 October 1840 – 9 January 1903)
The Pirbright Tomb
https://normandyhistorians.co.uk/aandp18.html
The history of the British Pirbright Institute (patent holder of the False Flag - Coronavirus)
https://ediovision.blogspot.com/2020/02/the-history-of-pirbright-institute.html
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/news/2019/11/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-funds-development-pirbright%E2%80%99s-livestock-antibody-hub
Corona Virus Patent for CoronaVirus Pirbright Institute UK
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/31/23/d0/e63e0adde2fbad/US10130701.pdf
Animal Research at Pirbright Institute (preventing and controlling viral diseases - one vaccine at a time)
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/our-animal-research
Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright
Baron Henry de Worms, was a British Conservative politician.
his paternal grandmother was Schönche Jeannette Rothschild (1771–1859), thus his paternal great-grandfather was Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744–1812), the founder of the Rothschild banking dynasty
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_de_Worms%2C_1st_Baron_Pirbright
Henry de Worms 1st Baron Pirbright (20 October 1840 – 9 January 1903)
The Pirbright Tomb
https://normandyhistorians.co.uk/aandp18.html
The history of the British Pirbright Institute (patent holder of the False Flag - Coronavirus)
https://ediovision.blogspot.com/2020/02/the-history-of-pirbright-institute.html
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