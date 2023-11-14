Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
David McBride Trial - Day Two - If Wars Can Be Started By Lies, Then Peace Can Be Started By TRUTH!!
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
189 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Australian barrister and military whistleblower goes on trial in the Canberra Supreme Court from November 13 to December 1 for disclosing classified information to Australia's national broadcaster, the ABC, about war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. His revelations resulted in a 7-part series entitled 'The Afghan Files'.

The Afghan Files: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-11/killings-of-unarmed-afghans-by-australian-special-forces/8466642 

Keywords
warafghanistanpeaceaustraliawhistleblowercanberradavid mcbridemcbride trial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket