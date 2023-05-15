Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Mondo De La Vega of the PTL Network's "Mondo Show"

At a young age Mondo was identified as a gangster in one of the most notorious Latino gangs in Los Angeles, California. He was taught on the streets that the life of a gangster brings respect, power and money. The reality was that it brought crime, guns, the possibility of death for himself and those around him, and the probability of being dragged in and out of jail. There came a time where Mondo had to make the decision to stay in the gangster life or leave it behind. He began to understand that everything could turn about in a split second for the good or for the bad and the choices he had made in his past were fast becoming his future.
https://ptlnetwork.com/the-mondo-show/
-----------------------------------------------
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.