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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Tuesday 4/14/26 • MICHAEL YON LATEST ON HORMUZ BLOCKADE, TRUMP ADMIN & MORE • Infowars
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CHINA DENIES SENDING WEAPONS TO IRAN! PLUS, US SAYS ‘NO SHIPS MADE IT PAST BLOCKADE,’ IRAN MULLS HORMUZ SHIPPING PAUSE TO PRESERVE TALKS, WHICH TRUMP SAYS COULD HAPPEN IN TWO DAYS!

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