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Dr Andrew Kaufman-Exposing The 'Covid-19' Magic Trick!
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53 views • June 01, 2020
Dr Andrew Kaufman exposing the 'Covid-19' magic trick!
Video is re-upload from David Icke channel - YouTube removed it
David icke is now only on bitchute because you tube removed Davids channel on here.
See link https://www.bitchute.com/channel/weBL...
David ickes website
https://www.davidicke.com/
David icke Twitter
https://twitter.com/davidicke
Video is re-upload from David Icke channel - YouTube removed it
David icke is now only on bitchute because you tube removed Davids channel on here.
See link https://www.bitchute.com/channel/weBL...
David ickes website
https://www.davidicke.com/
David icke Twitter
https://twitter.com/davidicke
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