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Prophetic dream of how propaganda works in a visual form
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84 views • April 05, 2022
Prophetic Dream April 1st 2022 11:15pm
It explains in a visual form of how propaganda works.
Merging and transferring different scenes, mix things together and cover it with a story.
Numbers of people dying in war manipulated as the agenda desires.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-04-01-explaining-propaganda/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It explains in a visual form of how propaganda works.
Merging and transferring different scenes, mix things together and cover it with a story.
Numbers of people dying in war manipulated as the agenda desires.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-04-01-explaining-propaganda/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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