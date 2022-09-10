PRC's Diplomacy for the Past 5 to 6 Years Has Been A Classic Model of What Not to Do

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https://gnews.org/post/p1j9b6128
09/07/2022 CCP’s Diplomats have been influenced by Beijing to lie and be brazen. The diplomacy of the Communist China over the past five or six years has been a very typical negative example