Was It About Food Part 1 - Matthew 15 Radioi Podcast

Thank you for Joining us for the 1st radio podcast Shabbat Study. Today we talk about Was it about food? Matthew 15.



[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

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Pastor Jackie Smith

1709 Hebron Church Rd.

Henryville, IN 47126

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