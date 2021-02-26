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WHERE IS COVID IN 3RD WORLD COUNTRIES?!
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794 views • February 26, 2021
WHERE IS COVID IN 3RD WORLD COUNTRIES?!
While #Covid19 cases in the richest, most locked down nations of the world continue, many of the poorest nations in the world, where these restrictions are not in place, are seeing numbers drastically plummet. Why are countries with such poorly funded healthcare systems faring so much better than the US. (hint: herd immunity)
#NaturalHerdImmunity #GB3 #India #Nepal #NoLockdowns #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: February 26, 2021
While #Covid19 cases in the richest, most locked down nations of the world continue, many of the poorest nations in the world, where these restrictions are not in place, are seeing numbers drastically plummet. Why are countries with such poorly funded healthcare systems faring so much better than the US. (hint: herd immunity)
#NaturalHerdImmunity #GB3 #India #Nepal #NoLockdowns #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: February 26, 2021
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