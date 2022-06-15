A Nation is the People | Patriot Streetfighter

We have GOD GIVEN rights!





We the people are what makes up the government. The sovereignty of a nation resides within the people. How many of our rights are we going to give up?





We need to protect our second amendment rights not only the right to bear arms but to but in order to protect our other rights from a tyrannical government.

To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3Qr0WvC

Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!