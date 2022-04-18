Is There a Connection between 5G and Covid-19? A Conversation with Beverly Rubik, PhD, Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Solari Report
SolariReport
Special Solari Report: Future Science Series:
By Ulrike Granögger
Dr. Beverly Rubik, biophysicist and founder of the Institute for Frontier Science, and Dr. Robert Brown, radiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, recently published a critically important paper analyzing existing evidence for an influence of wireless communication radiation, including 5G, as a toxic environmental factor in the spread and severity of Covid-19.
Join & Share
https://t.me/solarireport
twitter: @solari_the
GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com