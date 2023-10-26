Create New Account
Another Cyclist collapses and Dies - Mark Groeneveld (20) - Suspected Heart Attack
The Prisoner
At least 6 professional cyclists forced to retire this year due to heart problems.

Mark Groeneveld RIP - oct
Niklas Eg - oct
Wesley Kreder - sept
Nathan Van Hooydonck - sept
Sep Vanmarcke - July
Jan Polanc - may
Heinrich Haussler - April

Nothing to see here folks...

-

Mark Groeneveld, a Dutch racer with the Canadian XSpeed United Continental squad, died at the age of 20 while in Hong Kong in the early hours of Monday, the team announced.

Groeneveld competed in the Hong Kong Cyclothon (1.1) on Sunday but dropped out due to a mechanical issue. His death came well after the race, according to a report in Noordhollands Dagblad. He collapsed while out in public and could not be revived.

The team said the cause of death is under investigation but is possibly due to a cardiac arrest.

Source article:
https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/dutch-rider-mark-groeneveld-dies-age-20/

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

