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What The FUQ? – Frequently Unanswered Questions of the “Australian Government” – Documentary
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124 views • September 09, 2020
The following is ‘mirrored’ from Scott Bartles website truth-now.net
“This website grew out of the experience of importing my 1959 Chevrolet Corvette into Australia. I noticed there were Two Governments and Two Parliaments… worse, no one in government could answer why.
What The FUQ? you might say… and I did. I produced the documentary What The FUQ? – Frequently Unanswered Questions of the “Australian Government”
Ordinarily you’d expect you could take these matters to Court to resolve any dispute. It became obvious very quickly that the Office that gives authority to today’s courts was rotten.
It appeared the corporation masquerading as government in Australia was acting as an administrator to a bankrupt country… gone bankrupt from borrowing from private banks instead of printing money through the people’s Treasury. This brought the banksters into focus where I created the short video Bancorruptcy and later the 8 min video CONfinance.
With banksters and “government” ignoring requests for validation, treating me with contempt and still threatening compliance, it became obvious our rights were non-existent… whilst acting as a Legal Entity created to enslave the population. When the name on the outside of mailed correspondence could not be questioned, what chance exists of questioning the contents?”
Please visit Truth-Now.net website. Please read carefully and do your own research. This site is intended to prompt further study into ‘What The FUQ‘ is going on in this world.
Website – https://truth-now.net/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
“This website grew out of the experience of importing my 1959 Chevrolet Corvette into Australia. I noticed there were Two Governments and Two Parliaments… worse, no one in government could answer why.
What The FUQ? you might say… and I did. I produced the documentary What The FUQ? – Frequently Unanswered Questions of the “Australian Government”
Ordinarily you’d expect you could take these matters to Court to resolve any dispute. It became obvious very quickly that the Office that gives authority to today’s courts was rotten.
It appeared the corporation masquerading as government in Australia was acting as an administrator to a bankrupt country… gone bankrupt from borrowing from private banks instead of printing money through the people’s Treasury. This brought the banksters into focus where I created the short video Bancorruptcy and later the 8 min video CONfinance.
With banksters and “government” ignoring requests for validation, treating me with contempt and still threatening compliance, it became obvious our rights were non-existent… whilst acting as a Legal Entity created to enslave the population. When the name on the outside of mailed correspondence could not be questioned, what chance exists of questioning the contents?”
Please visit Truth-Now.net website. Please read carefully and do your own research. This site is intended to prompt further study into ‘What The FUQ‘ is going on in this world.
Website – https://truth-now.net/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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