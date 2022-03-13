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Guy Gets His Jab At Jab Centre At The Mall, Falls Over Dead - Rest Just Sit There
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2276 views • March 13, 2022
Its like...Number 84, Serving number 84! Step up to jabber window number 2. Just step over the body, its no problem, happens all the time. Step right up. WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE?
There is a line with 50 + people waiting to get in. At least 10 can see the dude laying there. If they take their heads out their phones and their butts long enough to look up.
The mall. THE MALL. It is not a medical facility! It is a MALL. "I'm going to the mall today, I need a pair of shoes and a kidney transplant". Why not just stop off after recovery and get a hot dog at the food court? These people are not even beginning to think.
Source: Pirate Pete.
There is a line with 50 + people waiting to get in. At least 10 can see the dude laying there. If they take their heads out their phones and their butts long enough to look up.
The mall. THE MALL. It is not a medical facility! It is a MALL. "I'm going to the mall today, I need a pair of shoes and a kidney transplant". Why not just stop off after recovery and get a hot dog at the food court? These people are not even beginning to think.
Source: Pirate Pete.
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