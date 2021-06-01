COVID SERIES - 10 STORYLINES - FallCabal (subtítulos español)

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COVID SERIES - 10 STORYLINES - FallCabal: Documentary on Covid-19, although at first it may seem to expose the same rhetoric there are some revelations scattered throughout this documentary that very few people have addressed. By Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter. Video: 00:00:00 - Part 1 00:17:53 - Part 2 00:35:14 - Part 3 00:48:21 - Part 4 01:34:59 - Normality (Janet&Cyntha) If you liked this documentary, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: SERIE COVID - 10 HISTORIAS - CaidaCabal: Documental sobre Covid-19, aunque al principio pueda parecer que expone la misma retórica hay algunas revelaciones dispersas a lo largo de este documental que muy pocas personas han abordado. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter. Si te ha gustado este documental, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación -por pequeña que sea- es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma de Telegram FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal