Breaking Free #2: Can a Christian Have Demons in Them?

This is the second session of the Breaking Free deliverance seminar on August 7th, 2021.
Deliverance is for God's children, not the unsaved. Pastor Dean explains different examples of deliverance throughout scripture and dismantles the false belief that "light and darkness cannot exist in the same place."
