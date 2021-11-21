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And We Know 11. 20. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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11.20.21: JUSTICE is on OUR SIDE! Rittenhouse, Virginia, DURHAM! Slow DRIPs! PRAY!

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Woman collapses after saying F America
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Bosi speaks in Australia
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