© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/24/2022 Miles Guo: Tsai Ing-wen does not dare to be strongly anti-CCP or pro-CCP, nor does she dare to go against America. The CCP, however, has controlled most of the people surrounding Tsai Ing-wen. That explains the tragedy of Taiwan and why the CCP is so aggressive towards Taiwan today