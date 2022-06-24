Murder In The Name Of Healthcare

Don't Want Your Freedom To Breathe? They Will Take Your Right To Live.

Secure Your Soul because the devil will steal it due to ignorance of satans devices.





Daniel 8:25 KJV

“And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand.”



