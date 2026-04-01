What angers samurai is women are to be loved, not made into Western demon-possessed food & child sex

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). What angers the real Christian samurai warriors of Christ is that women should be loved & protected & cherished, and not made into the 1960s psychedelic drugs / rock music / multiple reptilian hybrid nephilim Satanist male sex partners / New Age witchcraft necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling demon-possessed grandmothers' End Times most wicked generation granddaughters, and not made into the nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist “Noah’s Atlantis days 5,000 year old earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) Pizzagate Pedogate “White House Pizza Night” orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual feminist witch globalist elites' human meat food & lesbian pegging rape child sex slaves & Mengele laboratory test animals & DNA organ gourmet harvesting & surrogate mothers for breeding chimera monsters. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
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See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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