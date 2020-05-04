© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1912 - Friday - May 01, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/HgL9XfqaIoo
DURHAM TO CHARGE FBI AGENTS: 11 More Pages Released In Flynn's Case. Obama Implicated - 1912-6P
Check out this post from The Last Refuge This afternoon Judge Emmet Sullivan unsealed an additional 11-pages of documents showing more background information about how the FBI was targeting former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. Also embedded below. The release today is even more revealing than the handwritten notes released last night; and specifically President Obama’s “by the book” statement on January 5, 2017, takes on an entirely new light. DURHAM TO CHARGE FBI AGENTS: 11 More Pages Released In Flynn’s Case. Obama Implicated – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/t5nh30qCtg4
GUEST Eliot Rabin, whose Upper East Side boutique, Peter Elliot, is known for high-end men’s and boys apparel, refuses to follow a state order closing retail business not considered essential. He insists that his $85 pocket squares and $15,000 suits are part of the fabric of New York City: “Why is a liquor store essential and I’m not?” Mr. Rabin recently sent a message to New York officials that has the has quickly become the battle cry for business owners across the Nation : “I’m opening my doors come hell or high water.” https://www.peterelliot.com/
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨