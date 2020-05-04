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DURHAM TO CHARGE FBI AGENTS: 11 More Pages Released In Flynn's Case. Obama Implicated - 1912-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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27 views • May 04, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1912 - Friday - May 01, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/HgL9XfqaIoo 
 
DURHAM TO CHARGE FBI AGENTS: 11 More Pages Released In Flynn's Case. Obama Implicated - 1912-6P
Check out this post from The Last Refuge This afternoon Judge Emmet Sullivan unsealed an additional 11-pages of documents showing more background information about how the FBI was targeting former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn.  Also embedded below. The release today is even more revealing than the handwritten notes released last night; and specifically President Obama’s “by the book” statement on January 5, 2017, takes on an entirely new light.  DURHAM TO CHARGE FBI AGENTS: 11 More Pages Released In Flynn’s Case. Obama Implicated – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/t5nh30qCtg4 
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