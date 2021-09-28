HOW TO DETOX FROM THE VACCINE AND THE LIES OF COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jaybot
711 subscribers
Dr. Robert O. Young, CPT, MSc., D.Sc., Ph.D., Naturopathic Practitioner shares real evidence of what is in the vaccines. He also shows what happens on a cellular level within the human body when it has been compromised by taking the shots.
To see the visual evidence of ingredients that is in the vax and also what happens to the body watch this Part1 of the interview here: https://rumble.com/vmrpep-hardcore-visual-evidence-of-what-is-in-the-vaccine-and-what-happens-to-you.html
Follow https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/ on Instagram
and
Joel Brown - https://www.instagram.com/iamjoelbrown/ for more info and updates.