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Using the Financial System as a Foreign Policy Weapon
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60 views • August 20, 2021
The U.S. doesn’t only project power across the globe through its massive military. It also weaponizes the U.S. dollar, using its economic dominance as both a carrot and a stick.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 20, 2021
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 20, 2021
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