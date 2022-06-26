Will Putin Ride into Armaggedon on Horseback to Start WWIII?

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We've obtained some "Top Secret" information from a missionary to Russia at a high school reunion attended by Chuck Carlson, founder of We Hold These Truths ( whtt.org ). And, as a public service, we are passing it along to you. We think many Christian Zionists will want to go to the bank with this end-times story and pass it on to the rest of the flock who are getting ready (for sure, this time) for these last days.