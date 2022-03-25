Atty. Ana Garner on Arrest of Reiner Fuellmich’s Grand Jury Lawyer Virginie de Araujo Recchia

(March 24, 2022) Atty. Ana Garner is on Reiner Fuellmich's "Grand Jury: The Court of Public Opinion" which has completely exposed the criminal perpetrators of the COVID "Plandemic". Virginie is currently being held in France by Macron's 'Stasi' on trumped up charges of being a NAZI terrorist who has possibly committed treason.





Sign the petition for Virginie: https://www.change.org/p/free-french-attorney-at-law-virginie-de-araujo-recchia

Watch the "Grand Jury: The Court of Public Opinion": https://grand-jury.net/ C.A.T. CHATS: https://rumble.com/vycfe1-reiner-fulmich-grand-jury-lawyer-arrested-tyranny-talks-and-the-law-walks.html



