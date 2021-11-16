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7 Pfizer COVID-19 Trade Secrets in 3.2.P.1?
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46 views • November 16, 2021
There appear to be up to 7 fully redacted ingredients in Pfizer's experimental genetic vaccine BNT162b2. In this video, I discuss a heavily redacted excerpt of Section 3.2.P.1 from a confidential Pfizer document, released by the MHRA in response to my Freedom of Information request.
For further details, please visit alltherisks.com/trade-secret.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com.
For further details, please visit alltherisks.com/trade-secret.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com.
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