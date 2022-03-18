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Award Winning Fox News Journalist Lara Logan Drops BOMB on Ukraine! [17.03.2022]
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442 views • March 18, 2022
Award Winning Journalist Lara Logan Talks With Ed Henry And Karyn Turk.
Video: https://americasvoice.news/video/Xv6PlVJVAcAK5BW/
Welcome to the Global War
-------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb (Dead)
https://qmap.pub/ (Dead)
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC (Dead)
https://www.qproofs.com/ (Dead)
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
Research and discussion about Q's crumbs
https://8kun.top/index.html
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html (Dead)
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
MARCH 15, 2022 Fox News’ Lara Logan Appears To Be Going Full QAnon Wacky, Accusing Zelensky And The Ukrainian Military Of Being Part Of ‘The Occult’
https://uproxx.com/viral/lara-logan-zelensky-occult-ukraine-nazis/
LARA LOGAN (FOX NATION HOST): I don't buy it for a second, and I'll be honest with you. I really think that there's so much misinformation. We've never really seen anything like it. I mean, I've been covering wars now for 35 years. And I have never seen people with their nails done in the Ukrainian flag. Right? I mean, we're being corralled into this box where we either have to hate the Vladimir Putin and believe everything evil that's said about him, and love Ukraine, and there's no in between. And that reminds me a lot of you're either, you know, a white supremacist or you go with the Democrat narrative on everything under the sun.
So Vladimir Putin knew exactly what he was doing when he went into Ukraine. The Russian military isn't perfect. They — for example, I've spoken to multiple defense specialists and intelligence specialists from a defense intelligence agency who've studied the Russian military for years. They do have difficulty mounting complex air operations because they do very little training hours in comparison to, for example, the United States. Air assets right now, fighter jet pilots, but Russia is not struggling.
What Russia has done from the very beginning has been very strategic. They didn't go straight to Kyiv. They went to all those bioweapons laboratories that are scattered all over the country. Some of them they built. So they know where they are. They've known where they are since the Soviet Union, because under the defense threat reduction program, we went in after the fall of the Soviet Union, and supposedly they turned those facilities from bioweapons labs into public health labs. Although, you know, these days, it's hard to believe anything that our leaders tell us because they've lied about COVID. They lied about Russia collusion. They lied about the Ukraine impeachment trial.
Mar 15th, 2022 Lara Logan Claims ‘Puppet’ Zelensky Was ‘Selected’ in Unhinged Rant Linking Ukraine to the Nazis and the Occult
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/lara-logan-claims-puppet-zelensky-was-selected-in-unhinged-rant-linking-ukraine-to-the-nazis-and-the-occult/
03/15/22 Fox Nation host Lara Logan links President Zelensky's entertainment career to the occult, and claims the entire Ukrainian military has Nazi links
Logan pushes obvious pro-Kremlin propaganda
https://www.mediamatters.org/russias-invasion-ukraine/fox-nation-host-lara-logan-links-president-zelenskys-entertainment-career
95 Views mar 17, 2022
MY CORONA BOLOGNA PERSONA
1.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ksB7sv0jOdQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbo2HbEEj4XkLwGuEK1gFkw
Video: https://americasvoice.news/video/Xv6PlVJVAcAK5BW/
Welcome to the Global War
-------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb (Dead)
https://qmap.pub/ (Dead)
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC (Dead)
https://www.qproofs.com/ (Dead)
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
Research and discussion about Q's crumbs
https://8kun.top/index.html
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html (Dead)
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
MARCH 15, 2022 Fox News’ Lara Logan Appears To Be Going Full QAnon Wacky, Accusing Zelensky And The Ukrainian Military Of Being Part Of ‘The Occult’
https://uproxx.com/viral/lara-logan-zelensky-occult-ukraine-nazis/
LARA LOGAN (FOX NATION HOST): I don't buy it for a second, and I'll be honest with you. I really think that there's so much misinformation. We've never really seen anything like it. I mean, I've been covering wars now for 35 years. And I have never seen people with their nails done in the Ukrainian flag. Right? I mean, we're being corralled into this box where we either have to hate the Vladimir Putin and believe everything evil that's said about him, and love Ukraine, and there's no in between. And that reminds me a lot of you're either, you know, a white supremacist or you go with the Democrat narrative on everything under the sun.
So Vladimir Putin knew exactly what he was doing when he went into Ukraine. The Russian military isn't perfect. They — for example, I've spoken to multiple defense specialists and intelligence specialists from a defense intelligence agency who've studied the Russian military for years. They do have difficulty mounting complex air operations because they do very little training hours in comparison to, for example, the United States. Air assets right now, fighter jet pilots, but Russia is not struggling.
What Russia has done from the very beginning has been very strategic. They didn't go straight to Kyiv. They went to all those bioweapons laboratories that are scattered all over the country. Some of them they built. So they know where they are. They've known where they are since the Soviet Union, because under the defense threat reduction program, we went in after the fall of the Soviet Union, and supposedly they turned those facilities from bioweapons labs into public health labs. Although, you know, these days, it's hard to believe anything that our leaders tell us because they've lied about COVID. They lied about Russia collusion. They lied about the Ukraine impeachment trial.
Mar 15th, 2022 Lara Logan Claims ‘Puppet’ Zelensky Was ‘Selected’ in Unhinged Rant Linking Ukraine to the Nazis and the Occult
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/lara-logan-claims-puppet-zelensky-was-selected-in-unhinged-rant-linking-ukraine-to-the-nazis-and-the-occult/
03/15/22 Fox Nation host Lara Logan links President Zelensky's entertainment career to the occult, and claims the entire Ukrainian military has Nazi links
Logan pushes obvious pro-Kremlin propaganda
https://www.mediamatters.org/russias-invasion-ukraine/fox-nation-host-lara-logan-links-president-zelenskys-entertainment-career
95 Views mar 17, 2022
MY CORONA BOLOGNA PERSONA
1.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ksB7sv0jOdQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbo2HbEEj4XkLwGuEK1gFkw
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