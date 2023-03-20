Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 3/20/23 - The end of (fake) money
12 views
channel image
Rise Up New Hampshire
Published a day ago |

Today we start with a discussion of the insistence of many institutions that mask-using continues -- and discuss why. We then move on to the main topic of what is going on with money and banking, how we got here, and how the money system is not based on real value and was therefore always destined to fail.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing discussed here should be understood to state or imply financial advice of any kind.

For more, please visit www.RiseUpNH.org

Keywords
moneygoldsilvermandatesbanksmaskingeconomic meltdownppeend of money

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket