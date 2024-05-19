⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the Foreign Legion, 24th, 42nd mechanised, 125th territorial defence brigades of the AFU close to Lukyantsy, Vesyoloye, and Radgospnoye (Kharkov region).

Five counter-attacks of the enemy's assault groups were repelled close to Volchansk, Liptsy, and Tikhoye (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 10 pickup trucks, 1 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, & 1 122-mm Grad MLRS vehicle.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade's units near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 440 UKR troops, two motor vehicles, 3 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, & 2 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery systems.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, hit manpower and hardware of AFU 79th air assault, 93rd mechanised, 81st airmobile brigades close to Antonovka and Belogorovka (DPR).

In addition, one attack launched by AFU assault groups was repelled close to Novomikhailovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 680 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and ten motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, three 105-mm UK-made L-119 howitzers, as well as one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun were eliminated.

Two AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr GOFs' units improved the tactical situation, hit tunits of AFU 71st infantry, 47th, 100th mechd brigades near Yevgenovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Rozovka, & Novgorodskoye (DPR).

Seven counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 59th mechd infantry, 24th, 47th mechd, 142nd, 143rd infantry brigs were repelled close to Shumy, Neytalovo, Novokalinovo, Umanskoye and Solovyovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 345 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, & 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok GOFs' units captured more advantageous lines, inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Velikaya Novosyolka and Makarovka (DPR).

Two attacks launched by assault units of AFU 123rd territorial defence, 21st natl guard brigades were repelled close to Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (DPR).

The enemy lost up to 105 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, as well as one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces' units hit manpower and hardware of AFU 37th marine, 65th mechanised brigades close to Vesyoloye (Kherson region) and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 80 troops, five motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. ▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 112 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems have shot down 103 unmanned aerial vehicles during the day, 62 of them fixed-wing aircraft types over the Russian territory at night, one Tochka-U tactical missile, 12 U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, four French-made Hammer aerial bombs, two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, as well as nine U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles. 📊 In total, 601 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,374 unmanned aerial vehicles, 522 air defence missile systems, 16,085 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,305 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,683 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,815 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.