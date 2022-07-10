Donald Trump: Dead Penalty (sub-esp)

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Former President Donald Trump called on drug dealers, human traffickers, and those who kill police to get the death penalty during a Save America rally held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night.
Español:
El expresidente Donald Trump pidió que se aplicara la pena de muerte a los narcotraficantes, a los traficantes de personas y a los que matan a la policía, durante un mitin de Save America celebrado en Las Vegas (Nevada) el viernes por la noche.