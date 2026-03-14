Epstein coalition attacked the strategically important island of Kharg

Update: US Regime leader Donald Trump said US forces “obliterated” Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, located off the southwest coast of Iran, and warned oil infrastructure there could be attacked next.

More: Iran has warned the UAE that US “hideouts” in the country are “legitimate” targets after American forces struck Kharg Island.

About video: Situation in Iran : from Rybar

as of March 14, 2026

Iran took a hit last night — the coalition attacked the strategically important island of Kharg. Military facilities were the targets: the Americans claim to have destroyed up to 10 missile launchers, command posts and underground storage facilities.

🔻What else did the US and Israel attack?

▪️IRGC-linked defense industry facilities in Tabriz.

▪️Space research center in Tehran, specializing in satellite production, as well as enterprises manufacturing air defense system components in several parts of the city.

▪️Airport on Kish island, as well as unidentified facilities in Qom and Sirjan — an important transit hub for Iran.

▪️Targets also included Basij checkpoints in various regions of the country: apparently, this is how the Americans are trying to dismantle the security forces at the grassroots level. Though so far the results are mixed.

In the context of the attacks on Kharg, there is an interesting detail: on this small island are located the most critical facilities ensuring Iran's oil exports. However, the Americans did not touch them during their wave of attacks.

🖍Why is that? Destroying them would deprive the Iranians of money and deal a devastating blow to the economy, but at the same time would further drive up oil prices. Which is not beneficial to the Trump administration right now.

🚩In light of information about landing plans, the US clearly prefers to take the oil terminals intact, cutting Iran off from revenues while using the island as a beachhead for possible future operations.

❗️But even in that case, it is unlikely that the Iranians will not resort to the principle of "if I can't have it, nobody will!" and will want to blow up the island themselves, after first mining Kharg's most critical facilities.

Is Washington prepared for such a scenario? Recent weeks show that many things have come as a surprise to US political and military leadership. And there is no guarantee that this situation is any different.

Adding more about this, @DD Geopolitics:

Iran’s report re: US attacks in Kharg Island

According to Fars field reports, 2-3h ago, Kharg Island was subject to US attacks with more than 15 explosions on the island.

During these attacks, the US attempted to damage the Army’s air defense systems, the Joshan Naval Base, the airport control tower, and the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) helicopter hangar.

Fars’ Field observations indicate thick smoke rising from various parts of the island, but none of the oil infrastructure was damaged in these attacks.

Iran had previously warned of the consequences of attacking the country’s energy infrastructure, stating that should such an event occur, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region in which the US and its allies have an interest would be set ablaze and destroyed.

Following these attacks, Trump claimed that the US had successfully targeted all military objectives on Kharg Island & "complete destroyed" the island's air defense systems.

However, 1h after the attack, there was air defense activity on the island which straight up debunks their claims that they destroyed all air defenses here.

Trump has also repeatedly claimed the complete destruction of Iran’s missile capabilities, yet the wave of missile and drone attacks [from Iran] has now reached its 48th round.





@FotrosResistancee