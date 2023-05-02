The Book Of Acts | Pt. 3 - The Miracle Of Suffering | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 1:15-19 Notice who stood up immediately after Jesus ascended to take leadership: Peter The same Peter that just 40 days ago denied Jesus publically 3 times There is no doubt that Peter was the leader of the early Church; everytime the disciples are listed it always begins with Peter Peter will preach the first sermon in church history in Acts 2 Amazing how Peter hit rock bottom but in the process of hitting rock bottom, Peter found out who his real rock The Bible says that the gifts and calling of God is irrevocable Too often we Christians eat our own so quickly when one falls instead of restoring John 21:15-16 Peter denied Jesus 3x Jesus asked Peter 3x "do you love me?" Jesus told Peter 3x "take care of my sheep" In other words, Peter what I originally called you to do I’m still having you do You might have failed on that Friday night but I didn’t fail. Now here in Acts 1 - something has changed in Peter Spiritual Maturity Peter has matured spiritually in a very short time Acts 1:16 Peter points out that Judas didn’t derail Gods plan but he helped fulfill it In the aftermath of evil Peter can see purpose = spiritual maturity Peter identifies a miracle and a mistake simultaneously This is also the 1st time Peter quotes Scripture Not once in the Gospels does Peter quote Scripture; he gives his opinion quickly Peter recognizes something amazing about the awful situation the disciples faced 40 days previously Peter says, "It had to happen" We will even try to tell others why they are going through what they are going through... Jobs friends did this to him when his life was turned upside down They said Job must have sinned. Hid said Job was upright and blameless Ex. The reason your kids are rebelling is because you let them watch disney when they were growing up and now you’re paying for it Be careful to assign a reason for why something has happened in somebody's life because you really don't know = don’t be like the friends of Job Often times we will blame the devil and yes there is a real devil out there who comes to steal kill and destroy But something else we know for the story of Job is that the devil cannot do a single thing unless God allows it The devil is on God's leash And Maybe…. it's not always the devil though... maybe it's the decision I have come to a place in my own life that I don't try to figure out if it's the devil or God who did it because I realize it has to pass through the Hand of God before it ever reaches me What our series over Genesis really taught me is that God will use other people's bad decisions or the attack from the enemy to get me to my destiny Joseph said to his brothers = what you meant for evil God intended for good So which is it? Evil or Good? Both Why can't it be an attack from the devil that God respurposes to accomplish His plan in my life John 11:14 They knew Jesus as a healer; now they got the revelation that Jesus is Resurrection When you are in trouble you don't really need the reason why but a revelation of who God is Why was this man born blind? Jesus doesn't give a reason but instead a revelation Many spend countless nights trying to figure out the reason Today God is setting you free in your mind Paul & Malta Paul gets shipwrecked on Malta in Acts 27 & 28 He told them not to go but they didn’t listen

