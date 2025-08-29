BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Citizen-Led Governance, AI Tools, and Texas’ Path to Real Freedom
What if citizens, not lobbyists or career politicians, could shape the future of Texas? With citizen-led governance and smart AI tools, Texans could make informed decisions, tackle challenges, and secure real freedom—without waiting on bureaucracy. From resource management to public safety, this approach puts power back where it belongs: with the people.


 Watch the latest interview to see how Texas could harness AI and citizen task forces for a smarter, freer future.


#CitizenLedGovernance #TexasFreedom #AITools


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

