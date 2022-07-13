Predictive Programming: 2019 Zelensky TV Series Outlines Current Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Nothing unusual, just the “Servant of the People” series in 2019.
Zelensky became president owing largely due to his character in the
series.
It seems as though the series were used to test out the psychological influence of various narratives prior to enacting the most effective."
Mirrored - Simplicius76