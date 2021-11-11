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CLIMATE CHANGE & CATACLYSMS – 30 MINS. WITH A MODERN MYSTIC
Michael J. Roads
Michael J. Roads
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51 views • November 11, 2021
Hi folks, this is a new format in which Michael J. Roads is asked a series of questions around one topic each session.

This session's topic is CLIMATE CHANGE and CATACLYSMS and we talk about their metaphysical nature and what we can do about it.

Enjoy!

If you want to learn more about Michael go to
https://michaelroads.online

and make sure to join Michael's community:
https://www.michaelscommunity.online/share/BMS0pFCg6WGbg-MJ?utm_source=manual

Places you can follow Michael:
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelroads
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Parler: https://parler.com/user/michaeljroads

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Interviewer: Sascha Rossaint
https://saschas.world
Keywords
climate changemetaphysicsspirituality
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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