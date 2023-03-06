The strike of the kamikaze drone "Lancet" on the Ukrainian 240-mm towed mortar M-240 mod. 1950 .
Interestingly, the enemy loads the mortar with the help of a transport-loading vehicle. Moreover, apparently, 240-mm 3F2 active-reactive mines are used for firing.
