Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Watch on BrighteonBuy this Video

Severed Conscience Part 1 - Definitions
8 views
channel image
Studio Humanzee
Published Yesterday |

What we didn’t realize is how communication was authorized by government.  They used this new form of social networking and technology to manipulate society in such a way which turned us off from our relationships, made us strangers in our own homes and turned us into only what was going on from their perspective. In this series we are going to discuss how a network of communication was used to not only kill but hinder a generation of individuals all interlocked and connected and for what?

What is happening to our world today?  We call it Severed Conscience.  Our documentary will awaken you to how we have been transformed.

Keywords
social mediatechnologyaiculturesevered conscience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket