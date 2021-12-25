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PALKI SHARMA | EVERY WAVE OF THE PANDEMIC IS OBSCENE PROFIT FOR BIG PHARMA
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44 views • December 25, 2021
This clip by Kristall from: Gravitas LIVE | Vaccine makers "Profit from Omicron" | Pfizer, Moderna investors made "$10 billion”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WT8Y1xsSMg&;t=69s - Dec 22, 2021. Pfizers Vaxx Blackmails | WION - Gravitas Revealed https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dt3LBxoKF7HS1fu - Kristall 25 Oct 2021.
Watch Gravitas LIVE with Palki Sharma Upadhyay: Big pharma's vaccine blackmail.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Palki Sharma | Every Wave of the Pandemic is Obscene Profit for Big Pharma
Big Pharma’s Golden Goose | Ever unfolding variations of the “Wuhan Virus”
Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Every Wave of the Pandemic is Obscene Profit for Big Pharma, Vaccine makers Profit from Omicron, Pfizer, Moderna investors made $10 billion, Gravitas, WION, December 22 2021
Watch Gravitas LIVE with Palki Sharma Upadhyay: Big pharma's vaccine blackmail.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Palki Sharma | Every Wave of the Pandemic is Obscene Profit for Big Pharma
Big Pharma’s Golden Goose | Ever unfolding variations of the “Wuhan Virus”
Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Every Wave of the Pandemic is Obscene Profit for Big Pharma, Vaccine makers Profit from Omicron, Pfizer, Moderna investors made $10 billion, Gravitas, WION, December 22 2021
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