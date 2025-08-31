Strong magnetic storms expected September 2

The Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Russian Space Research Institute (IKI RAS) reported that geomagnetic storms, including those of the penultimate power level, are expected on Earth on September 2.

A more precise forecast of the geomagnetic impact and plasma arrival time after the solar ejection will be issued within 24 hours. (this video is about 12 hours old)

Scientists warn that “the main danger at present comes from repeated ejections,” which are highly likely given the Sun’s current high flare energy.