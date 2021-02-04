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BREAKING DEVELOPMENTS & TIMETABLE - "Please watch" Why There will be a Takedown of the Criminals!
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1523 views • February 04, 2021
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Video presenter reviews the potential timeline for the final take-down of the treasonous and seditious public servants in DC - based on the proven election theft. There may be some delays, but as he points out, February is the key month for Ratcliff's report to begin ceasing assets, freezing money and arresting criminals! Pray the LORD continues to show all the signs of His Plan!! :)
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FB video location: https://www.facebook.com/rhonda.doncaster/videos/10219438923829813
FB Location "Americas Wallstreet" from Where the Video originated: https://www.facebook.com/americas.wallstreet
Video presenter reviews the potential timeline for the final take-down of the treasonous and seditious public servants in DC - based on the proven election theft. There may be some delays, but as he points out, February is the key month for Ratcliff's report to begin ceasing assets, freezing money and arresting criminals! Pray the LORD continues to show all the signs of His Plan!! :)
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FB video location: https://www.facebook.com/rhonda.doncaster/videos/10219438923829813
FB Location "Americas Wallstreet" from Where the Video originated: https://www.facebook.com/americas.wallstreet
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