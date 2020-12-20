Steven Spiers slams Australian court judge with sovereign power

This is an audio recording of the legendary Steven Spiers in an Australian Local court. This recording shows you how it is possible to defeat a treasonous judge who does not have any ID or authority to sit on the bench and how to get around the laws that govern our sovereignty. His opening remark was that he was representing his straw man or legal fiction and that he was a man standing on the land because all courts operate under admiralty law effectively turning the court into a common law court. At the end of the recording he was removed out of the court by security but that doesn't mean he didn't win. Everyone needs to learn about admiralty law and your strawman and how courts work. You can visit Steve's website for all kinds of interesting facts www.stevenspiers.com