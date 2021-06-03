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Shapiro Reacts to INSANE Sex Ed Video Shown to FIRST GRADERS
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150 views • June 03, 2021
I'm afraid I am lost for words take a look at this brief clip you will be shocked at what is being shoveled out to our first graders! Ish. 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.
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