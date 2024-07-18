GRAPHIC! Chaos in Bangladesh - part 3

Chaos in Bangladesh continues.

Clashes between police/government forces and students continue with reportedly 15-20 among students already.

There are casualties also among police forces.

Students rejected negotiations and demand the government to step down.

adding:

⚡️🇧🇩 A report on casualties, as of a few hours ago in the riots and protests across Bangladesh.

3 dead of the American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), Dhaka

5 dead of the Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), Dhaka

1 dead of Brac University, Dhaka

1 dead of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Dhaka

1 dead of Shanto Maryam University, Dhaka

1 dead of Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Dhaka

1 dead of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Dhaka

3 Martyrs of Northern International School, Dhaka

1 dead of the East West International School, Dhaka

1 dead of Madaripur Govt College, Madaripur

3 students dead of the Madaripur area school, Madaripur

1 dead of the Government Devendra College, Manikganj

1 dead of the Government's Women's College, Sylhet

1 dead of Tongi College, Tongi

7 deaths on Comilla International Road

2 deaths in Tangail

2 dead of Uttara High School, Dhaka

1 dead of Narayanganj Women's College, Narayanganj

2 dead of Bogra Azizul Haque College, Bogra

Total: 39 people as of a few hours ago.