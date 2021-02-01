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Thanking our friends in April 2020 for sending care packages of food for Zachary when I couldn't find any where we live.
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1 view • February 01, 2021
I am thanking our dear friends who sent care packages of food for Zachary when I couldn't find any for him. He doesn't eat many foods so it was a crisis. My friends were lifesavers. I couldn't even order the foods online because sites were out of the foods or they were price gauging where I couldn't afford to buy it.
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