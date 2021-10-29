Gospel Going Forth as Churches are Attacked & Burned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We discuss the need to get back to Gospel basics; what the Gospel is not as well as what the Gospel is. Tony has a new series “Simple Steps to Share the Gospel,” and we also discuss a few news stories out of Canada, France, and Australia about soft persecution and churches being attacked.
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate