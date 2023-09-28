REp. Clay Higgins questions Jonathan Turley | Oversight Committee Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Clay Higgins
“There is perhaps no category of evidence that’s more credible than bank records, and bank records is what we’re working with…highly suspicious millions of dollars in transactions from foreign powers through shell companies to Biden family members.”
@RepClayHiggins
https://x.com/RepClayHiggins/status/1707469078221226388?s=20
