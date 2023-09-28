Create New Account
REp. Clay Higgins questions Jonathan Turley | Oversight Committee Impeachment Inquiry
GalacticStorm
Rep. Clay Higgins

“There is perhaps no category of evidence that’s more credible than bank records, and bank records is what we’re working with…highly suspicious millions of dollars in transactions from foreign powers through shell companies to Biden family members.”


@RepClayHiggins

https://x.com/RepClayHiggins/status/1707469078221226388?s=20 



Keywords
house oversight committeeclay higginsbiden crime familyimpeachment inquiry hearing

