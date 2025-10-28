A lush jazz-pop ballad in classic AABA form opens with warm upright bass and brushed drums beneath close-mic’d vocals, Sparse piano and swelling strings lend depth; muted trumpet interludes grace the texture, D minor verses descend harmonically, while the melodic line rises; uplifting phrases shift into F major, The bridge colors the sound with subtle orchestration before returning to the gentle minor-to-major theme, The tempo is a bright, moderate foxtrot, perfect for elegant, danceable movement





(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where they promise a handout, A Universal Basic Income, a daily amount, They say it's for the people, to ease the strife, But don't be fooled, it's a Trojan horse for our life. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Never accept a UBI, it's a trap to eliminate you, They'll track your every move, control what you do, It's a tool for the elite, to keep us all in line, Don't be a pawn in their game, stand up, it's your time. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They'll say it's for the poor, to help them get by, But it's a leash on our freedom, a way to make us sigh, No more self-reliance, no more independence, Just a number on a list, in their database. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 They'll use it to control, to manipulate, To make us all dependent, on their state, No more freedom, no more choice, Just a world of obedience, in their voice. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Never accept a UBI, it's a trap to eliminate you, They'll track your every move, control what you do, It's a tool for the elite, to keep us all in line, Don't be a pawn in their game, stand up, it's your time. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's the warning, from a friend to you, Don't fall for their promises, don't let them rule, Keep your freedom, keep your pride, Say no to UBI, and let your spirit guide. 🎵