What I learned about Psy-ops in the music scene In the age of analogue, I left home alone, and I worked through the music scene and learned a lot about it and me.

S2 EP 88 - Learning Arc Through the Music Scenes - Hard Lessons Learned from Living It
Did you ever get into a music scene? I mean, really, in it?
I did.
Gangsta Rap
Punk
Heavy Metal
EDM
Straight Edge
This was a multi-year, more like a decade of discovery and experience. This was before the internet age when you were known for what you did, do and will do. I watched the changes, lived it, and saw the pieces fall apart.
I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.
Reflection in hindsight, lessons learned that may not have been realized at the time of the experience.
Let me explain.