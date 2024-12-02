BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What I learned about Psy-ops in the music scene In the age of analogue, I left home alone, and I worked through the music scene and learned a lot about it and me.
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
36 followers
117 views • 4 months ago

S2 EP 88 - Learning Arc Through the Music Scenes - Hard Lessons Learned from Living It 


Did you ever get into a music scene? I mean, really, in it?


I did.


Gangsta Rap

Punk

Heavy Metal

EDM

Straight Edge

 

This was a multi-year, more like a decade of discovery and experience. This was before the internet age when you were known for what you did, do and will do. I watched the changes, lived it, and saw the pieces fall apart.


I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important. 


Reflection in hindsight, lessons learned that may not have been realized at the time of the experience.


Let me explain.

edgecommunismmusicrockgovernmentelectronicstraightchaosdjmetalpsyopcommunityheavysecretcommunistpunkmkultraedmrapratgangswallowravesociologicalgansta
